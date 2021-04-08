Between Snow Falls

On days like this, when sunshine, rather than the predicted snowfall, sets the tone for a walk, Aki and I are more than happy to use the Downtown Juneau streets. Heavy snow from last night’s storm still weigh down spruce and the otherwise bare lilac trees. As the temperature rises with the sun, all the tree limbs will be snow free.

The little dog and I move down wet sidewalks to downtown, slipping past a small gang of homeless people, each of them with closed eyes on faces pointed toward the sun. We cruise by this group almost every time we walk downtown, shouting out a “good morning” on the way. Normally, homeless folks like them would ignore us. But one of them loves dogs, including my little poodle-mix. If he wasn’t stunned by warming sunshine this morning, he would have shouted out his usual “hello.”