We are ready for it to stop.

What is going on little dog? We are approaching the middle of April, a time when crocus flowers normally bloom and daffodils spike toward the sky. Yesterday, the purple blooms of crocuses had punched through the snow. I expected to enjoy the crocus flowers the today if the sun breaks through the clouds.

Yesterday, a blizzard heaped snow on Juneau most of the afternoon. It returned this morning. The crocuses sink deeper and deeper under the snow. This morning, snow continues to fall. Three to four inches of new white stuff now cover the crocus plants, our porch, and driveways. On the side of Mt. Juneau, it is snowing harder, increasing the risk of avalanches that can rip down the mountain sides and then plunge into Gastineau Channel.