Never Again

In 1942, every Japanese American person on Bainbridge Island was forced onto buses and shipped to detention centers.  They weren’t criminals, just good farmers or shop workers with Japanese blood. Without evidence of their sins, they were ripped away from the State of Washington and hauled to jail.

            This morning, I walked with a group of people of mix race along the path used in ’42 to deliver Japanese Americans onto boats to haul them away, We stopped to read little stories of the people being shipped to a prison camp. Later some of those prisoners would latter serve in an U.S. Army battalion to drive away the Nazis from Italy and France. Others would spend World War II locked up in a detention camp. Today, the inheritors of those jailed in WWII Japanese detention camps have built memorials, like this one on Bainbridge Island, to remind us to never do it again.

