Crowded but Cozy

Aki and had this dike trail to ourselves the last time we used it. Rain must have discouraged other folks from getting in an early morning trail hike. I felt rewarded with a close and prolonged view of Greater White Fronted Geese. They must already be at the northern summer range. I know we will not see any geese, exotic like the white fronts or as common as the local Canada geese. There are two many people and dogs walking the trail. But we can still see the exposed front of the local glacier, and a very blue sky. 

