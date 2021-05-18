Finally, Some Sun

The sun has shone on Juneau since we woke up this morning. Knowing the temperature would climb into the high 40’s later in the morning. I delayed leaving with Aki for a morning walk. At 11 am I attached a collar around the little poodle-mix’s neck and sat on the steps to pull on my mountain boots. The sun warmed my face and baseball cap. Then, it disappeared behind a wall of clouds.

Hoping for the sun’s return we drove over to the Gastineau Meadow trailhead and parked. The sun had relit Mt. Juneau and the other peaks on the mainland side of Gastineau Channel. But all of Douglas Island was clouded over. Aki didn’t care. She liked to scout for scent in sun or shade. I plowed up the hill to the meadow, hoping for the clouds to part. When that didn’t happen, I tried to enjoy the soften beauty of the meadow trees. I was almost convinced when the clouds drifted off, allowing the dog and I to be warmed by the sun.