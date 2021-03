Yesterday a storm dumped over a foot of snow on Chicken Ridge. We joined our neighbors in shoveling out driveways for our cars and pathways to reach them. In these Covid times, people in Juneau town keep to themselves most of the time. That changes when the snow falls. The morning following an overnight storm, the people living in our house and others grab their shovels and join the neighborhood to push away a deep layer of snow.

