Sun Before The Storm

The most recent weather report promised us a Sunny, if below freezing day, followed by a week of snow. A storm will dump up 10 inches of heavy white stuff to cover everything in this rain forest town. Aki and I need to see some spring-like beautiful before the storm descends.

We drive out to Fish Creek and start down a snow-covered trail. The tide is almost at flood stage when we arrive. It has already cut off the sections of the trails that will lead to the mouth of the creek. Tidal waters cover most of the creek wetlands, creating a plush little lake for ducks and geese to rest. Some feed in the flooded grasslands. Others sleep on the water’s edge until, out of caution, they take flight.