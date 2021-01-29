The Party’s On Hold

The sun rose in a clear sky and then disappeared into a bank of clouds. I want to tell Aki that the trees and mountains are still beautiful, but they are not. No wind shakes our neighbor’s spruce trees. For the first time this week, we have gray, not blue skies over Juneau. It’s calm and a little boring after the days of sun and wind.

We still go out, driving out North Douglas Island while a slight wind blows. There are few birds, let alone eagles. A few sea lions swim far offshore, to far away to really see. Shafts of light are fading away for a mountain rang across the channel. Patches of brighter light makes the glacier and its mountains sparkle, and fade away.