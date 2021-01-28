Strong Light

Wind ripped through Downtown Juneau while Aki and got ready to drive out to Dredge Lakes. The beautiful and enriching sunlight we have been enjoying for days might end tonight. Tomorrow we could return to wet snow days.

After we park near the Mendenhall River, Aki and I head toward Moose Lake, soaking in a beautiful view of the glacier. From here it looks like the river of ice is only a quarter mile away. The intense lighting of the snow covered land is almost overwhelming. Everywhere is stunning, everything looks almost rich enough to eat.