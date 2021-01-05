Charged Up Poodle

We grabbed our snow shoes when we left the house this morning. With snow accumulating in glacier country, Aki’s other owner and I wanted to make sure we could still travel over the moraine. There was no need for the snowshoes. Others before us have already stomped a nice little trail around Moose Lake.

Heavy snow clung to all the trees and bushes lining the trail. The snow pulled down the thinner trunks, forcing us to slip under some of them if we wanted to make it round the lake. If the temperature continues to drop, we will be able to cross the lake ice. Aki doesn’t care. She is on fire today, dashing down the trail then flying back toward us. When not running, she stops to sniff spots under trees where snow can’t reach.