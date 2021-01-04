Deep Slice of Winter

Finally, some sticking snow. At least that what Aki’s other owner and I think as we head up Basin Road. I had to shovel five inches of it off the driveway to open up a path toward the mountains. It’s snowed off and on the past few days but the weather was too warm for the flakes to even reach the ground. All that changed last night.

A neighbor carrying cross country skis shouts out, “Happy new year” as she headed toward the Perseverance Trail. In the past I’ve skied into the mountains from our home on mornings like this. But now, the temperature is already climbing and rain will soon shrink last night’s snow blanket. According to the weather service, we are about to be hammered by warm, rain gray.