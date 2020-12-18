Gifted by the Storm

If the weatherman hasn’t been fooled by nature, Juneau is about to be snowed in today. Such a prediction can create panic in large Northern cities. Here in the Alaskan rainforest, people just accepts each snow storm as it comes.

Aki and I don’t need to leave our home neighborhood to find snowy beauty. It hangs like Christmas decorations from every house or spruce tree. The low blanket of snow clouds hide most of Gastineau Channel and all of the mountain ridges. Aki takes every opportunity to read the scent trails. I take advantage of the resulting delay to appreciate the little beauties of mining ruins and rusty cars trimmed with pure, white snow.