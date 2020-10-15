Just In Time

If it wasn’t necessary, we wouldn’t have come to this beach this morning. An incoming tide has already flooded over the trail we use to walk around False Outer Point. Soon it will cover almost all of the beach gravel.

Normally, we would never visit a beach during a flooding tide. But this is October. Yesterday we planted onion cloves in the garden. But they won’t survive the winter unless they are soon covered with a couple of inches of harvested sea weed.

It takes an hour to fill two buckets with sea weed. But it is worth the time and effort. Soon the garlic bed at home with be protected by this sea weed, just a few days before the arrival of the first snow.