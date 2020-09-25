Almost Too Much Crisp Color

Back home in Alaska, rain is glistening the remaining leaves. Most are dull and will soon be roting on the ground. There will be maple leaves yellowing in the rain. A few surviving ash tree leaves will provide islands of red in the dark air.

Here, on the Southern Puget Sound, early sunshine brings out bright colors in the surviving flowers. I want to concentrate on a companion’s story while we walk through a suburban neighborhood. But time and again, I’ve drawn to flowers or fall-colored leaves almost overwhelmed by intense morning light. My camera can barely capture all this beauty.