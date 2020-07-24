Tundra Yellows

Cloudberries struggle to grow in this Southern Alaskan meadow. When Aki’s other human and I lived on the Tundra in Western Alaska, the locals called named them, “salmonberries.” Harvested by Yup’ik families, salmonberries provided essential vitamins and nutrients all winter long. We pick them this morning, to enjoy their tundra flavors in our rain forest home.

Aki trots between his humans, stopping long enough for one of us to feed her before moving over to the other one. Sometimes, she harvests one herself. Yesterday, after eating lots of blueberries, her poop turned blue. Tonight, it may take on the yellow tundra colors of cloudberries.