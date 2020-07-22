Moraine Harvest

Today we test Aki’s patience. The moraine blueberries are finally ripe. Aki’s other human and I intend to bring some home.

Last year the bears harvested our favorite patch before we reached it. We had to step around bear scat to pick what was left. Today, we see no evidence of bears but lots of berries.

Aki moves back and forth between her humans. We try to teach her how to pull berries off low lying bushes. Instead of learning, she boops our legs with her nose until we give her a palmful of harvested berries.