Asilomar

1 Reply

It’s still sunny as I wind down Pacific Grove streets to the beach at Asilomar. Sunlight shines off the coats of two very tame deer eating ice plant near the road. Living here has taught them to ignore men on two wheels. They have never been prey, just potential victims of one of the autos processing along the beach.

I ride past the deer and over to an ocean overlook. The high surf makes me wonder how anything could live in these coastal waters. But my visit yesterday to the Monterey Aquarium provided proof of a rich marine environment.

Advertisements

1 thought on “Asilomar

  1. Pingback: Asilomar — Walking with Aki

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s