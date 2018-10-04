Little Tattetales

Hoar frost still decorated most of the muskeg meadow when we approached the beach. But it softened into dew the instant sunlight stuck it.

Aki usually manages to break out of the woods first. But this morning she hangs back. Through a small opening in the forest wall I spot a Stellar’s jay hunting for scraps left by kids at a recent picnic party. It flies off when it notices the little dog and I, warning the beach of our approach with a harsh squawk.

That little tattetale!

Aki ignores the interfering bird like she did the varied thrush that rested on a sunny spot on the forest floor as we rounded the beaver pond. It also squawked as it flew off. I wished it a good winter, even though it sent a mix flock of thrush and robins into hiding with its warning. If it survives the thrush will confirm the arrival of next spring with its blurry song.

