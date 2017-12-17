Sheriff in Her Own Mind

On this soft winter day, Aki lead me on one of her favorite walks. She trotted down Gold and up Gastineau Avenue, checking for sign and marking her territory. In her mind, she owns Downtown Juneau. No one but me showed her deference. The raven that is always perched on the same cottonwood branch when we walk by ignored my little dog. I exchanged hellos with three homeless and holiday greetings with another. Only one noticed my dog and he giggled. The sheriff received no respect today.

