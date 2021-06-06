Gentle Beauty

We’ve stirred bears here on the moraine this time of year. We’ve seen swans eating while floating on the surface of Moose Lake. We’ve watched ducks feed there as well. But today is for listening, not seeing things that produce beauty.

Hidden by thick leaves of cottonwood trees, small birds are filling the air with music. That’s all we need to enjoy this mostly dry walk around lakes and through new forests. Toward the end of the hike, the rains starts to fall. I wouldn’t have even noticed if the drops weren’t creating expanding circles when they hit the surface of the lake.