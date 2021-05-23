Quiet, but Rainy

The heavy rain clouds were still an hour away when Aki and I started down a trail into the woods. We had to maneuver around people returning with their dogs to the trail head parking lot. Rain clouds started filling the sky with mist as we escaped the crowd. We saw no birds, and heard no eagles as we worked our way to Sandy Beach. But the now falling rain made the leafed out cottonwood trees sparkle rather than pout.

I was hoping to spot a small pod of killer whales swim past the beach, like they often do on rainy May mornings. But on this one, all we see on Gastineau Channel is a commercial troller from Seattle chugging toward one of the downtown fishing docks.