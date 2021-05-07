Leave a reply

No cars were in the Treadwell Forest parking lot. That seemed strange, given the weather. It wasn’t raining. A very round, fuzzy ball hung in the sky. With an expectant rise in the day’s temperature the ball might turn into the sun and glare down on Juneau is an hour or so. 

            We didn’t see many birds in the forest or Sandy Beach. A robin made a show to distract us from its new nest. Junkos flicked around the top edges of cottonwood trees. Down the beach, a small group of golden eye ducks splashed like grade school kids on the very deep bay. In the woods, I could spot the head of a bald eagle nestled on top of it eggs.

