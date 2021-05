Clouds block everything normally in view. But the morning sun must be at work because the clouds are brightening. Placing my trust in that sun, I drive Aki and I out to Fish Creek.

Last week ice covered the first part of the trail. Today it is clear. The tide is retreating. This has encouraged eagles and crows to fly out several hundred yards to the beach edge.

I take a short detour off the trail and spot a heron feeding on grass land that will disappear when the tidal water returns.