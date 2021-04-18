Stubborn Raven

The sun is back and it brought warm skies. Juneauites are walking around with happy faces, like children entering Disneyland. Aki and I drop off of Chicken Ridge and head toward the humpback whale statute. One raven watches us approach, jerking his body side to side as if tossing out a threat. When I come nearer it flies in front of the dog and I, makes a snap turn, and passes behind our backs. After we walk twenty feet away, the raven returns to where we first saw it.

