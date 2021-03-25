Back to the Island

Aki and I were forced today to take a break from skiing. The snows on our favorite cross country trails are too soft for setting tracks. For a week, large flakes of wet snow have fallen through the night and into the morning. Then, as the temperature climbed above freezing, the snow gave way to rain.

Some people might question whether Aki needs groomed ski tracks. Even today, the poodle mix could still dash down an uncarved trail. But because she is a tiny little dog, she’d miss the ability to run down a single set ski track, which has been hardened and made fast by prior cross country skiers. Instead of making both of us struggle with unset tracks, I’ve taken her to a North Douglas Island trail, where what snow still covering the gravel has already been packed down by other hikers and their friendly dogs.