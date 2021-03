The snow is working hard to simplify our walk through Downtown Juneau. Snow clouds obscure the mountains and ocean channels. Snow flakes fall on the streets like they want to turn them white. But no one flake survives the fall. We walk up Gastineau Avenue and run into a huge gang of ravens. Most of them are roosting on sidewalk rails, ignoring our approach. One looks at the little dog and I, throwing at us the stiff bodied eye of judgment.

