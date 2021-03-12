It’s getting close to the middle of March, when people in the 48 states start to put away their skis. In southern states, like Florida, college kids are drawn to beaches and swimming pools like Winnie the Poo toward honey. This morning, the ski Aki and I took through the glacier campground made dream of Spring. The temperature rose, melting ice crystals that had formed on the ski trail during last night’s hard freeze. When we started, I worried that I’d be dealing with ice-slick trails the whole way. But the sking was firm but fine.

