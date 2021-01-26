Finally, A Stretch of Sun and Sn0w

Yesterday Aki’s other human and I spent an hour to so shoveling snow off our driveway. It was still snow-free this morning. But it took twenty minutes to free the car of snow before we could drive off. The temperature dropped well before freezing last night. Now thin ice covers the street. We have to take the long way down the hill to avoid a wreck.

We drive out the southern side of North Douglas Highway. Sunshine beats down the mountains on the Northern side of Gastineau Channel. It is still dark on the southern side of the channel. We are hoping to find a snow-covered meadow seven miles out the road. We don’t at first. But the sun will soon pop out from behind a mountain ridge before slipping behind another ridge.

I think that I preferred the unlit meadow because it seemed to set a stage for the string of mountains rising in the sun on the northern side of the channel. Besides, we were also going to drive over to Nine Mile Creek before heading home. It turned out to be the most beautiful place to visit on this sunny day. We walked along Gastineau Creek which was almost full of salt water. It reflected startling-white mountains on the other side of the creek.