Crisp and Clear

Sunshine this winter is rare. So, when blue sky replaced the normal gray, we headed off to the glacier. Most of Juneau is still unthawed. But a very thin layer of ice coveres the glacier lake, turning the beach flakey. 

            Even though there is no wind, the thin of lake ice prevents the glacier and its mountains from reflecting anything. There are small spots on the lake free of ice. I lead Aki across a narrow stream and follow her to a small space where currents opened up slivers of calm, clear water.

            I loved the photos I took of the reflected mountain sides. But, I will never forget the beauty of a different photo—a shot of mountains rising above the ice covered lake.

