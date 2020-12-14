Slim Stretch of Sun

The sun rose this morning over Gastineau Channel at 8:30 A.M. No clouds hide it. Where not blocked by houses or office buildings, the sunlight made the ice-covered walkways sparkle. Thankfully, I noticed this before leaving the house with Aki. I was wearing ice grippers when we started down the hill towards the channel.

The sun hung like a Christmas light above the Douglas Island Mountain Ridge as the little dog and I crossed Egan and headed toward the channel. I wanted to hurry there but Aki refused to rush ahead and fail to check out all the smells. Eventually, we make it to the whale statue just as the sun was about to drop behind the ridge. It was 10:15 A.M. it disappeared.