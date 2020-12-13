A Good Snow

“Aki. How long has it. Been since snow whitened our street?” The little dog ignores the question. She’s too busy following a new scented trail. We are heading towards sea level where this time of winter the lights along the cruise ship dock are always burning.

There is no wind to confuse the snowflakes. The resulting white cloud softens the abrupt edges of office buildings. It feels like we are trapped in a rich person’s snow globe.

The usual cloud of ravens is waiting for us when we arrive on the dock. A few minutes ago, Aki threw on the brakes so I am carrying her in my parka-covered arms. This seems to have upset the ravens, who circle around us a few times before gathering around a snow covered tree. Some seemed to be flirting. Others pouting. One roosts high in the tree to resolve any disputes.