The Rain Returns

Leave a reply

Juneau hasn’t seen sunshine today. It won’t for at least the next week, The lovely and usual stretch of rich sunshine days ended yesterday afternoon. We’re back in the grey that is so common this time of year. There is a light snow falling but each flake dies before reaching the beach we are crossing. 

            Aki doesn’t object to the change of weather. She is happy even though no sunshine warms her. Aki is always drawn to the seduction smells on the beach. She does ignore a long strip of cable that was recently exposed by a storm tide. After 100 years of submersion under the beach sand, it is newly exposed. Soon the local dogs will mark it with pee. Aki will probably spray her own urine on the cable during our next visit to the beach. 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s