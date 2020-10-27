The Rain Returns

Juneau hasn’t seen sunshine today. It won’t for at least the next week, The lovely and usual stretch of rich sunshine days ended yesterday afternoon. We’re back in the grey that is so common this time of year. There is a light snow falling but each flake dies before reaching the beach we are crossing.

Aki doesn’t object to the change of weather. She is happy even though no sunshine warms her. Aki is always drawn to the seduction smells on the beach. She does ignore a long strip of cable that was recently exposed by a storm tide. After 100 years of submersion under the beach sand, it is newly exposed. Soon the local dogs will mark it with pee. Aki will probably spray her own urine on the cable during our next visit to the beach.