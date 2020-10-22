The Cold is Worth It

When we started up Basin Road, I re-examined my decision to bring Aki on this adventure. The first sun of the day had already reached the mountain ridges, driving a cold breeze down on the trail. The breeze will strengthen into an unpleasant wind as the sun climbs. It was a cold choice.

Trails a few miles away were still calm. We could stand on one in a sunny spot on and let the rising sun warm our faces. But there is one great reason for transiting into Juneau’s old gold country this morning. From the shaded trail we can watch the morning sunshine push darkness down the exposed flank of Mt Juneau. The resulting explosion of light makes the cold trek worth it.