No Promised Break

Our best weather app promised two hours of dry weather this afternoon. We headed out of the house at the choice time. But a heavy rain greeted us when we reached the Sheep Creek Delta. After I wiped a heavy coating of rain off my glasses, I discovered sunshine illuminating the side of Mt. Roberts. All of Downtown Juneau was basking in sunshine.

We proceeded onto the delta as more sunshine lit up the northern edge of Gastineau Channel. Aki complained because rain continued to soak through her wrap around parka. We continued to walk under wet, grey skies and turned back toward Juneau as a rainbow emerged of the middle of the channel.

Expecting expansion of the sunny weather, I stop walking to wait. That’s when the sunshine vanished and the rain returned.