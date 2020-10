We are on our way to a barren point. I can see the sea through a screen of spruce trees. Just before working through it to reach the beach, I almost stepped on a shark egg case. Shaped like a small, plump pillow, it is still soaking wet.

Not long ago, a shark fought out of the case and swam into the bay. Something pulled the then empty case out of the water and carried to this isolated spot high above the water. Aki and I must have scared it away before it could enjoy a little feast.