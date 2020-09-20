Waiting Out The Fire

LUCKY BREAK

He would be up early, drinking rich expresso

at the cabin window as a strengthening sunshine

sparkled the frosted meadow grass and the usual

hometown deer worked his latest attempt at kale.

He would turn on the radio and listen to morning’s

new complaints about followed politics and the

latest baseball scores. He would be bored but

he would be free to putter and push for change.

He’s up but there is no bear to search for, no sun melting

a satisfied frost, no desire to do anything than monitor

the fire, the smoke that thickens and soaks the morning

air like a sarcastic joke as it has for the last week.

The kale still grows as if it cannot feel the gray

heat. He passed it while carrying survival things to his car,

an older Toyota almost filled with stuff he can’t abandon

or burn, like fresh ground coffee. He now drinks instant.

Will the fancy cut street houses catch first, or will

the abandon old growth forests burn? A northerly gust rips

across the meadow, driving away smoke, turning the air

crisp and clear, letting the sun pierce and reveal.

The survival road clears. He starts to return his coffee maker

from the car, plans on re-furnishing the cabin with needed gear.

Then the thick smoke returns, a nearby forest fire renders the air

almost impossible to breath so he repacks the car and waits.