Aki and I are heading toward Crystal Lake on an overgrown trail. It ends at the beaver’s village. Just as we can view green-tinged light through the lakeside alders, something makes a loud splash. Keeping my stumbling to a minimum, I lead Aki to the shore, expecting to see the head of a beaver or otter and spot a common goldeneye hen swimming away from us, lake water beading up on her feathers.

