Last week this beach was jammed with people and dogs. Kids splashed in the small surf. Today we pretty much have the place to ourselves. Two adults sleep on towels. Two gulls complain about our presence. Twelve golden eye ducks fish just off the beach.

Sunlight slips in and out of the clouds, intensifying the yellow-green color of cottonwood leaves, making the water around the golden eyes sparkle. It brightens the yellow of dandelion flowers lining the beach.