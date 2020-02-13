Almost Blown Away

This is not going as planned. Aki and I are still in the woods, walking toward Point Louisa. A forty-knot wind is roaring through big spruce and hemlock trees, making them vibrate. The wind agitates Aki, making her jump each time it pins back her ears. It is worse when we leave the woods.

Coming off the glacier, the wind rips across the spit, stopping Aki in her tracks. I have to carry her to the little spruce grove at the end of the spit. Instead of resting in the lee of the spruce, the little dog racing over to an exposed clump of beach grass and sniffs. While she checks the Point Louisa pee mail, I lean into the wind to close on the point where a small raft of scouters is weather veining into the wind.