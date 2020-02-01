Confused Skies

Snow shoveling delayed our morning walk. Two hours after picking up the shovel, Aki and I could head out to North Douglas for a walk on the False Outer Point Trail. That didn’t, couldn’t, happen. Just before we reached the trailhead, the blade of a snow plough raised a half-meter high snow berm between the highway and the parking lot.

With no safe place to park, I turned around and headed toward the Nine Mile Creek Wetlands Trail. Aki, who had squirmed with excitement while we approached, did not like this change of plans.

Deep snow covered the Nine Mile trailhead parking area. But it was safe to park on the low traffic road that provides access to it. Aki had to porpoise through the parking lot snow to join me at the trailhead. Only a thin layer of white covered the trail. The snow that would have made travel a slog had pushed down the trailside alders into low tunnel. Tiny Aki dashed down the trail while I, sometimes bent almost double, stumbled after her.

The little dog froze when we reached the open wetlands. She stared as I post-holed out to Gastineau Channel. The sky over the wetlands was confused. The south view was socked in by snow clouds. Sunshine flooded the northern view. But the sunny area shrank as I watched, consumed by another advancing storm.