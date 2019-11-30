Waiting For Winter

     As three mountain goats climb the south flank of Mt. Juneau, I bend down to bag Aki’s scat. I want to ignore the steaming pile of poop so I can watch the goats approach a frozen waterfall. But the poop scoop needs to be done. 

        Aki watches with a look of pride on her face. She trots along to a nearby trashcan where I deposit her morning’s work product. 

       We are hiking up the Perseverance Trail, which was dusted with snow last night. Gold Creek still runs free but ice covers the creek’s tributaries. Not one leaf clings the trailside trees. It feels like a land waiting for winter.             

