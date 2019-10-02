No car was needed to reach the starting point for this morning’s walk. Nor did we need rain gear. The little dog and I just walked out the front door and headed toward Basin Road. The well-painted Craftsmen homes on that ancient Juneau street sparkled in the morning sun. Late summer flowers still bloomed in gardener boxes. If this weather continues, they will soon fall to our first hard frost.

We cross the old wooden trestle bridge and head toward the Perseverance Trail. I was hoping to enjoy the Gold Creek cottonwoods in full fall color. But last week’s windstorm stripped all the taller trees of leaves. Those that remain had already dulled to a pale yellow. Dramatic lighting made up for the faded colors. Light just skimming over the shoulder of Mt. Roberts splashed the bare-trunked trees with harsh light.

Advertisements