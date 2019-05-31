Smugglers Cove

I should be heading back to Skagway. Another day of writing school will start soon and I haven’t had breakfast. I’d be back on the trail if not for the duck.

He and I have a little pocket cove to ourselves now that the eagle and tern have left. The duck keeps repeating a puzzling routine: roll headfirst into the water, pop up a minute later, check behind for predators by doing a 180 degree turn, return to his course.

The eagle is back and the duck just slipped away, trying to keep a rocky point between he and the eagle. Time too for me to go.

