Following our recent pattern, Aki and I arrive at the Rain Forest Trailhead while most Juneauites are finishing their first cup of morning coffee. We will see no humans or dogs and little wild animal action. We will have to skirt a confusion of thrush feathers scattered over the trail by a hungry predator. Even this evidence of violence won’t shake the calm I always feel when blessed with an hour of solitude.

Toward the end of the hike two pairs of Stellar’s jays will scold us. After putting us in our place, the blue on blue birds will seek shelter in trailside alders from there they will eye our passage with us caution.

Advertisements