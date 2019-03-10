Tough Duck

1 Reply

After yesterday’s expedition out the road, Aki and I are walking on a less demanding trail today. I need cleats to stay upright on the icy surface. Tomorrow’s promised rain should melt most of it away. I look forward to the end of ice season, but I’ll miss the snow that now covers the forest floor. 

The trail circles through old growth rain forest. Halfway through, we drop onto a pebble beach.  Our appearance encourages the resident mallards and harlequin duck to paddle into the bay.  One mallard drake refuses to move. It just gives us a hard look. Okay, Okay, we were heading back into the woods anyway.

Advertisements

1 thought on “Tough Duck

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s