Three of Aki’s humans spent the last few days in Idaho saying goodbye to one of the family elders. The deceased lived a rich life, receiving and giving much love. But we will miss her. Even though Aki stayed home in Juneau, we felt like she rode in the rental car with us as we drove down roads that bisected snow-covered wheat fields. We received frequent updates from Aki’s minder, most with photographs of her enjoying the rain forest.

Advertisements