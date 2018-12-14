Winter Garden

The outdoor thermometer on Chicken Ridge promised a mild day for this time of year. If not for a brief snow shower that feel while I gathered things for today’s walk, winter would have seemed a long way off. Aki and I headed out to the wetlands to cruise for ducks or eagles. We only saw ravens.

The temperature during the walk never dropped below freezing but the wind chill made Aki shiver and me wish I had brought a heavier coat. At the beginning of the walk, we watched an airborne raven try to drive its brothers off a scrap of food. After that it was all windblown grass and muddy trails. Well, that is not entirely true.

On the side of a large driftwood log, I found a little moss and lichen garden. Red lichen flowered among moss with leaves like tiny blades of grass. I would have never found this magic garden if not for the wind, which forced Aki and I behind the big log to warm up.

