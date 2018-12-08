The Odyssey

Today Aki will make an odyssey along a crescent shaped beach where she will see many strange things.

She will walk on an empty beach, passing a stream mouth full of bathing gulls. Other gulls will fly far over water to join them. A pair of mallard ducks will be tempted by the commotion but will paddle away when they discover there is no food.

The same pair of mallards will dance in a tight circle until the drake rides like a fuzzy chick on the hen’s back. Aki will wonder if they are mating as all but the head of the hen disappears under the weight of her dude.

Seas normally fractured in winter will remain calm, its surface like satin.

Western grebes will pass in threes, harlequins in groups of five. A harbor seal will creep with feet of two harlequins and then swim past them. He will pursue a raft of golden eye ducks until they reach water too shallow for a seal to swim.

The little dog will reach the car dry even though she passed through a light rain to get there.

