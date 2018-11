After taking the red eye out of Honolulu, I am back in Alaska. It was ninety degrees when we left Oahu. Here in Juneau it’s a balmy forty-three. Aki and I are checking out the Fish Creek Pond. Less than 24 hours ago I was standing on Ewa Beach, watching the sun rise over Diamond Head. Now Aki and I are standing on the high end of Fish Creek Pond, enjoying the soft, clean smelling air and the pattern of rain drops hitting the pond water. It’s good to be home.

