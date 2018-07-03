Distraction

Leave a reply

 

1 (1)

Halfway through this visit to the Gastineau Meadows I stop at a place where leaf shadows dapple the trail. The weatherman promises sun and warm temperatures today. Even though it is still morning, I wish I had worn lighter kit.

1

 

Aki sniffs about in a distracted fashion when I start my Tai Chi routine. Halfway through “waiving hands through clouds” she takes up station beside me. She will stay there until I finish with a salute to Mt. Juneau. If he could read my thoughts, Dr. Lam would gently remind me that I should think only of the present. But I can’t help remembering the immature bald eagle that swooped over the little dog and I as we started hiking toward the meadows. The morning sun warmed the eagle’s chestnut colored feathers and shined off its beak.

1 (2)

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s